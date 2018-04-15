Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Sports Board has requested Finance Ministry to release Rs6billion in the annual budget for 2018-19 for 17 projects.

The PSB want to spent Rs 20 million on laying down athletics track located inside Jinnah Stadium and stairs construction for seating purposes, Rs 15 million for construction of practice track adjacent to Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium, Rs 20 million for construction of new roads inside the PSB, Rs 15 million for construction of administration block inside the board, Rs 5 million for relocation of mud pool, Rs 15 billion for construction of PSB coaching centre in Faisalabad, Rs 15 billion for construction of new hostel for athletes in PSB, Rs 1 billion for construction of high-altitude centre in Skardu, Rs 5 million for purchase of sports goods and installation, Rs 25 million for annual maintenance/renovation work of PSB, Rs 15 million for South Asian Games, Rs 6 million for construction of 25 new rooms in Fatima Jinnah Hostel, Rs 5 million for wooden floor and tiles of Rodham Hall, Rs 6 million for purchase of goods for establishing bio-mechanical lab, Rs 18 million for Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium up-gradation, Rs 20 million for Liaqat Gymnasium for replacing HV and AC replacement and Rs 20 million for baseball pavilion construction, changing room and floodlights installation.