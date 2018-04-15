Share:

ISLAMABAD - Adviser to PM on Aviation Division Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan Thursday inaugurated Pakistan's largest and most advanced fuel farm facility at the New Islamabad International Airport.

The fuel farm facility is jointly developed by Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Attock Petroleum Limited (APL), a progressive oil marketing company.

The project completed with an estimated cost of Rs1.6 billion is covering an area of 12 acres. The facility is in compliance with local and international standards including JIG, NFPA, API as well as the CAA for the receiving, storing, filtering, pumping, and testing of aviation fuels.

Furnished with a smart refueling system comprising of automation, safety interlocks, automatic detection & response, and quality control features, the facility supports the hydrant refueling system of NIIAP which is Pakistan's largest airport refueling system with a 14KM hydrant line of 14-inch diameter and 55 hydrant pits to fuel aircrafts round-the-clock.

The facility's smooth operations are ensured by offloading bays equipped with 600 USGPM pumps, a storage capacity of 10,000 metric tons with 3 vertical API 650-compliant tanks, a 3,600 USGPM product pumping system, and highly advanced refueling equipment comprising 8 hydrant servicers.

The facility also features modern monitoring and control systems such as Motor Control Center (MCC), human machine interface and digital control system, public address system, main and back-up power supply, API separator, and a test rig for aviation equipment.

Mehtab Ahmed Khan said that "We appreciate the efforts of PSO and APL to serve the aviation industry by setting up this huge, state-of-the-art fuel farm facility. This shows some serious commitment from both players to their mission of ensuring seamless fuel supply to the aviation sector.". "The facility is a big step forward in effectively meeting the growing fuelling needs of the aviation industry and is all set to effectively serve the largest airport in Pakistan. I congratulate PSO and APL on this big achievement and ensure you that the government will extend the best of its support to them in all endeavors meant to positively impact Pakistan's aviation sector and overall economic development."

PSO Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Imranul Haque said that "We feel extremely delighted and proud in launching the country's largest and most advanced fuel farm facility at the largest and most advanced airport of Pakistan.

Attock Oil Group of Companies Group Chief Executive & CEO Shuaib Anwar Malik said that "The facility is a huge step in the direction of efficiently fueling Pakistan's aviation sector."

"Facility at NIIAP is equipped with robust storage capacity, maximum product pumping ability to refuel multiple aircraft in minimal time, latest detection, firefighting and alarm systems, which makes this facility most advance and largest fuel farm of the country. Fuel Farm facility at the airport will be serving Pakistan's largest airport and ensure smooth and efficient delivery of quality products," he said.