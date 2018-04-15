Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Thursday demanded that the federal government refrained from presenting the next financial year’s budget as only 45 days have left before its term expires.

The PTI also said that party led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government will not present the budget for the fiscal year 2018-19 and asked the federal government to follow the suit as it lacked the mandate to do so because its five-year tenure was nearing completion.

The PTI’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) that met here on Thursday under the chair of Imran Khan also passed a four-point resolution including the demand that the federal government refrained from presenting the next budget. The resolution condemned government’s move to introduce the budget for next fiscal year early and before completion of its term.

The government is planning to present next budget on April 27 as its term will expire on May 31.

The CEC discussed issues including the next general election, the award of party tickets, installation of the caretaker setup, right to vote to overseas Pakistanis, delay in KP-FATA merger, and horse-trading of party’s lawmakers in recently held Senate elections.

Talking to media after the CEC meeting, Khan said PTI has decided to expel all those party MPAs (members of the provincial assembly) who sold their votes in KP Assembly during Senate elections. He said that for the purpose, a legal team had been constituted over the violation of the code of conduct during the recent Senate elections that will collect evidence against MPAs and submit it to leadership for disciplinary action against deserters.

The CEC unanimously approved a code of conduct for upcoming elections. The PTI chief said that he himself will oversee the process of selecting candidature and such individuals will be awarded tickets who meet the criterion devised by the party. “Those having honesty, integrity and loyalty to the party and electability will be awarded tickets for 2018 elections,” he said.

Replying a question about the formation of the caretaker setup, Khan said that all political parties should be taken on board prior to finalizing the names for the next caretaker setups for provinces and at the federal level. He said under the garb of the charter of democracy, the PML-N and the PPP installed a partial caretaker government in the past that rigged the 2013 general election. “The PTI demands an impartial caretaker government to ensure free and fair elections.”

Responding to a question about the decision of some legislators of PML-N from south Punjab to quit the party and form a separate group demanding separate province for the area, Khan said that he did not support the idea of forming small independent groups just days before elections. “Such electable after winning elections put their loyalties on sale to the winning party,” he said. He said that the PTI also supported the creation of a new province consisting of areas of southern Punjab and these delectable must join the PTI for this cause.

He also said that it was the time for politicians to do ideological politics for the sake of Pakistan and for this purpose; they should join the platform of some political party. “The idea of ideological politics was destroyed in 1985 by holding non-party basis elections,” he said.

Khan said that process of KP-FATA merger was put on the backburner due to Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chief Mehmood Khan Achakzia and chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Maulana Fazlur Rehman. “The two are greatest hurdles in the way of FATA reforms,” he said adding that both due to their vested interest created hurdles to address miseries of people of the troubled areas. He urged to mainstream FATA by introducing local government system and devolve power to local people.

The CEC through the resolution also reiterated the demand of the PTI to merge FATA with KP at the earliest.

The CEC also demanded grant of the right to vote for overseas Pakistanis saying these Pakistanis are valuable assets of the country and their fundamental right to franchise should be acknowledged and granted without any further delay.

Khan lauded the chief justice for his efforts to grant voting rights to overseas Pakistanis. “The PTI will continue to fight for the voting right of overseas Pakistanis until reasonable arrangements have been made to ensure their participation in the next general election,” Khan said.

He said that he would announce PTI’s 100-day plan and party’s manifesto for upcoming elections at Lahore rally on April 29. “That rally will be an eye-opener for those who malign state institutions. We will show these crooks and their aides that nation stands shoulder to shoulder by the Supreme Court,” Khan said adding his fight was not against the Sharif family but a mafia which was hell-bent upon discrediting the state institutions, responsible for the widespread of corruption in the country.