SYDNEY:- Actress Rebel Wilson will recoup an additional sum for legal costs after being awarded Australia’s largest defamation payout, a court has ruled. Ms Wilson successfully sued publisher Bauer Media last year over magazine articles that she said portrayed her as a serial liar. Bauer has appealed against the A$4.5m ($3.5m) payout. On Thursday, the court confirmed the publisher would also have to pay most of the Hollywood actress’s legal fees. Australian media reported the costs were likely to exceed A$1m after the Supreme Court of Victoria rejected Ms Wilson’s initial bid for A$1.4m. The exact sum will be negotiated in a separate court.–BBC