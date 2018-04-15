Share:

KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that during nine months of current fiscal year 2017-18, Sindh Excise Department has collected Rs 47206.410 million in term of various taxes while in the same period in last financial year Rs 42189.130 million were recovered and we are surely ahead of our target that shows the hardworking and commitment of our officers and officials.

He was presiding over a meeting at his office on Thursday. Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Sheikh Director General Narcotics Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other officers also attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that Rs 5275.292 million collected in motor vehicle tax, Rs 36180.200 million in term of infrastructure case, Rs 287.889 million in professional tax and Rs171.541 in cotton fee. The meeting was further told that Rs 1600.867 million were recovered in property tax, Rs 41.487 million in entertainment duty while remaining amount was received in heads of various taxes.

Sindh Minister for ET&NC Mukesh Kumar Chawla, while expressing his satisfaction over the performance of the department, asked the officers to get the target before the current fiscal year ended. He was sure that with hard work and dedication we could achieve our goal earlier and for the purpose the staff would be awarded accordingly.