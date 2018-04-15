Share:

PESHAWAR - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has welcomed Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's announcement about withdrawal of regulatory duties on imported items from Afghanistan.

In a statement on Thursday, SCCI President Zahidullah Shinwari said that PM Abbasi's announcement to withdraw RD on imported items from Afghanistan would bring positive impacts on exported Pakistani commodities in the neighboring country as well as the bilateral trade will also be improved between Pakistan and Afghanistan. He said the SCCI and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa business community had strongly opposed the imposition of regulatory duties on 731 imported items, especially on imported commodities from neighbouring Afghanistan, and made a demand for its immediate withdrawal.

Shinwari said the Pakistan exports are 95 per cent to Afghanistan against 5 per cent import. He said Pakistan would directly affect with imposition of regulatory duty on imported items from Afghanistan, because of which the tax ratio on 95 percent exported items was increased by Government of Afghanistan in result of the RD imposed on imported items that also declined the mutual trade volume from $500billion between the two neighbouring countries.

He demanded of the prime minister to also withdraw regulatory duties on imported items from other countries. He hoped that federal government would soon issue notification about the withdrawal of RD on imported items from Afghanistan, which can give further boost to bilateral trade.