LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned terrorism and naked barbarism of Indian armed forces in Occupied Kashmir.

He expressed a deep grief and sense of sorrow over the martyrdom of Kashmiri youth due to firing of Indian army.

Shehbaz Sharif paid rich tributes to the great sacrifices of martyred Kashmiri youth and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

He maintained that Indian army had crossed all limits of barbarism and ferocity in Occupied Kashmir, lamenting that no one including innocent children, girls, youth as well as the elders were safe from Indian state terrorism.

He said Pakistan Muslim League-N was standing with the people of Occupied Kashmir, and reiterated that political, moral and diplomatic support of the Kashmiri people would be continued.

The Chief Minister made it clear that India would have to stop its game of cruelty and ferocity.

"Kashmiri people cannot be deprived of their inalienable right of self-determination through any oppression and tyranny. The dormant conscience of the international community will have to be awakened," he added.

He said Kashmiri people were writing a new history of freedom through their blood and India should realize that freedom movements couldn't be muzzled through state terrorism.

"Kashmiri people were pursuing a rightful path yesterday and they are on the right path today as well," concluded the Chief Minister.