Share:

LAHORE - Over 1700 Sikh pilgrims arrived in the city on Thursday from India to celebrate Baisakhi.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Secretary Tariq Wazir Khan, Pardhan Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Sardar Tara Singh and other board officials received them warmly.

The Pakistan government made foolproof security arrangements besides immigration, customs, bank and medical camp facilities at Wahga railway station to facilitate the pilgrims.

Talking to the media, Sikh group leaders Sardar Gurmeet Singh and Sardar Charan Singh said that they would remember the warmth welcome of Pakistan government and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements of ETPB for sikh gurdwaras in Pakistan.

They said that land of Pakistan is sacred and Sikh community always received love from here, adding that they wished to come here again and again.

Soon after arrival, the Sikh pilgrims left for Punja Sahib Hassanabdal to celebrate baisakhi celebrations. They would stay there for three days and perform their religious rituals.The central ceremony of Baisakhi festival will be held there on April 14 and the Sikh yatrees will perform their rituals.

Later, they will visit Janam Asthan, Nankana Sahab, on April 15 and the next day they will visit Sucha Souda Farooqabad and perform their rituals.

They will also visit Gurdwara Rohri Sahib Aimonabad and Kartarpur Narowal on April 17. The yatrees will visit Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore on April 18. Sikh yatrees will return to India on April 21.