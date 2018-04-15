Share:

Kyrgios advances at Claycourt C’ship

LOS ANGELES - Nick Kyrgios rallied from the first set loss to defeat unseeded American Bjorn Fratangelo 6-7 (2/7), 6-1, 6-2 in the second round of the US Men's Claycourt Championship. The 22-year-old Australian fourth seed hammered 21 aces and broke Fratangelo's serve four times in the one hour, 32 minute match. Kyrgios is making his debut in the event and is seeking his first career claycourt title. He has been hampered by injuries this season, pulling out of Rotterdam, Delray Beach, Indian Wells and Acapulco tournaments with back and elbow problems. He returned for the Miami Open last month where he reached the fourth round before losing to Germany's Alexander Zverev. Kyrgios advances to the quarter-finals where he will play Ivo Karlovic who eased past qualifier Denis Kudla 7-5, 7-5.–AFP3.

Young Prince, Dharampura Gym victorious

LAHORE - Young Prince CC and Dharampura Gymkhana CC entered the second round of 1st Cannon Foam Challenge Cup One-Day Club Cricket Tournament. In the first match, Young Prince CC beat Ghaziabad Sports CC by 4 runs. Young Prince scored 134 in 32.2 overs with M Bilal hitting 36. Aqib Mehmood captured 3/20 and M Ahmad Raza 3/26. Ghaziabad Sports were all out for 130 in 30.3 overs with M Haroon slamming 44. Syed Nasir grabbed 3/8 and Shakeel Ahmad 3/26. In the second match, Dharampura Gymkhana beat Abdul Qadir CC by 3 wickets. Abdul Qadir CC scored 154/10 in 33.3 overs with Usama Shahzad making 44 and Saif Ullah 28. Rehman Qadir clinched 4/31, M Zahid 3/21 and Awais Sarwar 2/26. Dharampura Gym achieved the target losing 7 wickets with M Zahid smashing 41*, Awais Ahmad 37* and Abdul Basit 25.–Staff Reporter

Meezan, Daewoo in CPL T20 League final

LAHORE – Meezan Bank and Daewoo Express qualified for the Unifoam CPL Twenty20 Championship League 2018 final. In the first semifinal, Daewoo defeated Unifoam by 7 runs. Batting first, Daewoo posted 152 runs in the allotted overs with Ibrahim hitting 37 and Nadeem 30. Moazzam Ali grabbed 3 wickets and Imtiaz Hussain got two. In reply, Unifoam could score 145 runs losing 6 wickets. Only M Waheed (35) and Moazzam Ali (34) batted well. Majid Rahseed clinched three wickets for Daewoo and was named man of the match. The second semifinal saw Meezan Bank downing Descon by 5 wickets. Descon, batting first, scored 127-8 which Meezan Bank achieved for the loss of 5 wickets with Yaseen Cheema scoring 44 and Yousaf Iftikhar 37. Hassan Shahid (4 wickets) was declared man of the match.–Staff Reporter

Four more matches held in cricket league

LAHORE - Four matches were decided in the ongoing CSP Jutun Silver Corporate Cricket League 2018 here at the Ittefaq Cricket Club and Ali Garh cricket ground. In the first match, Adsel crushed ICI by huge margin of 201 runs. Adsel posted 284 in allotted overs with Mushtaq Khan hammering 62, Mohsin Dar 57 and Riffat Ali 53 runs. ICI, in reply, were all out for paltry 83 runs. Abdul Ghaffar clinched 5 wickets and Mohsin Dar 3. Ghaffar was named man of the match. UBL outlasted Zameen.com by 7 wickets in the second match. Zameen.com scored 237 runs which UBL achieved for the loss of 3 wickets. Ghulam Subhani (78) was declared player of the match. The third match saw 3DM defeating Nespak by 48 runs. 3DM scored 208 and in reply, Nespak could score only 160. MCB overcame Jazz by 24 runs in the fourth match.–Staff Reporter

CE Pak Railways Gold Cup Weightlifting

LAHORE - The 1st Chief Executive Pakistan Railways Gold Cup National Weightlifting Championship will be held here at Railways Stadium from April 15. Railways chairperson Ms Parveen Agha will inaugurate the event being participated by leading teams of the country, said organising secretary Sheikh M Anwar here Thursday. He said the competition will help in further promoting weightlifting in the country. “Lifters belonging to teams from Wapda, Army, Police, HEC, Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, Railways and KP will be displaying their lifting ability and technique in the competition. He said all the arrangements were finalized at a meeting, which was attended by Pakistan Weightlifting Federation secretary Amjad Amin Butt and other officials. M Nooh and Talha Talib will also feature in the event.–Staff Reporter