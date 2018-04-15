Share:

SIALKOT - Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Atir Mahmood has stressed a need for strengthening working relationship between the bar and the bench.

He stated while addressing the local lawyers during an oath-taking ceremony held at Sialkot District Bar Association. Justice Atir said that strong mutual working was direly needed to dispense early justice to the oppressed and needy people.

Earlier, he administrated oath to the newly elected office-bearers of Sialkot District Bar Association (DBA) including DBA President Khawaja Irfanul Haq during the ceremony. On the other side, the dead body of an unknown old man was found from local fields near village Tharo Mandi, Pasrur tehsil.

Police said that the dead body was stated to be about two weeks old beyond its reorganisation. The police said that some unknown accused brutally tortured to death the unknown old man aged 60 years, and the accused threw his dead body in the fields to conceal their sin, the police said.

Phalora police shifted the dead body to Pasrur THQ Civil Hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, three persons including two young cousins were killed and 22 other persons were injured in 20 road accidents occurred in Sialkot district.

Village Randheer Baagroyaan-Begowala based two cousins Kamran (24) and Tayyub (18) were killed when their motorcycle badly hit a donkey cart near Begowala, Sambrial tehsil.

Village Baaqirpur-based rickshaw driver Tariq (45) was killed when a Mazda van badly hit his rickshaw near village Raajokey on main Daska-Sialkot Road killing him on the spot.

According to the concerned officials of the Rescue 1122 Sialkot, three persons were killed and 20 other persons were killed. The rescuers shifted the injured to the local hospitals in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur, in critical condition. The main reason behind the road accidents was reckless driving, said the local police.