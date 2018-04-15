Share:

KAMALIA - Thieves stole cash worth Rs1.5 million and other valuables from a shop here the other day.

Ghulam Hassan Shah, resident of Syed Musa Bridge submitted an application to Kamalia Saddr police that he had closed his shop, as usual, the other night and went home. As he arrived the next morning, he found that the locks were broken and some unidentified thieves had stolen a total of 25 cell phones, electric equipment and cash amounting to Rs1.5 million from the shop. The police registered a case and started investigation.

BOOKED

Police filed a case against a person for hurling life threats at a doctor on the premises of Kamalia Tehsil Courts. Wife of Dr Shaukat submitted an application to Kamala City police that the suspects booked in case 212/18 registered under sections 511/337/363 PPC were present at Kamalia Tehsil Courts when they threatened to murder her husband. The police lunched investigation.