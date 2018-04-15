Share:

Rawalpindi - The Sihala police on Thursday cleared the T-Chowk at Rawat after some workers of Tehreek Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah tried to block it in order to mount pressure on the government to accept their demands and implement the Faizabad agreement.

The police promptly reached the spot and unblocked the avenue. The police also arrested some workers of TLYR and shifted them to Sihala police station.

According to the reports, TLYR has finalized a protest plan which seeks closure of major roads and interchanges in and around the capital city. These include T-Chowk, intersection between Expressway & GT road Rawat, Sohan bridge Islamabad, Liaqat Bagh Rawalpindi, Motorway Chowk Islamabad, Tarnol Chowk, Taxila Main GT Road, Hassan Abdaal GT Road, Hazara Road Thatoo Attock, Fathe Jhang Chowk and Katcheri Chowk Rawalpindi. The officials said that the activists briefly blocked the road in front of Liaqat Bagh Rawalpindi as part of their campaign to make the government accept their demands. The M-2 entrance from Lahore to Islamabad was also blocked and the traffic has been diverted towards GT road. Faizabad interchange may again be the prime target of the TLYR activists if they decide to expand their scope of protest, according to the officials.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police along with contingents of Pakistan Rangers conducted a flag march with the aim to maintain peace in the city. According to the sources, the purpose of the march, conducted under the directions of SSP Islamabad Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi, was to review preparedness in the wake of possible protest by the TLYR activists. The flag march was participated by all Zonal Superintendents of Police, Sub-Divisional Police Officers, Station House Officers of all police stations, contingents of Pakistan Rangers, Islamabad Traffic Police, Police Commandoes, Fire-brigade and 1122 staff, Rescue 15 police and police patrolling officials. The march started from Pakistan Sports Complex and culminated at the same point after passing through Dhokri Chowk, Murree Road, Bhara Kahu, Rawal Dam Chowk, Islamabad Expressway, Khana Pul, Koral Chowk, Faizabad, IJP road, Tarnol, Kashmir Highway, Peshawar Mor and Zero Point.

The SSP has said that Islamabad Police have made full preparations for high alert security and operational police men have been assigned their duties in various areas.

Meanwhile, the activists also staged a protest demo and blocked Murree Road for traffic.

The protest demonstration was led by TLYR Chief Organiser Maulana Muhammad Shafique Qadir. The protestors demanded the government to act upon Faizabad pact in true letter and spirit and eliminate the cases against leadership of TLYR.

A bumper to bumper traffic jam also occurred on Murree Road and its linking roads including Liaquat Bagh, College Road, DAV Road, Raja Bazaar, Iqbal Road, City Saddar Road, Committee Chowk, Mareer Hassan, Mareer Chowk, Secretariat, Rashid Minhas Road, Katcheri, Saddar, Jhanda Cheechi Road, Peshawar Road while causing immense troubles for commuters and pedestrians.