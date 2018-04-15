Share:

KANDHKOT - A man was killed while another sustained serious injuries when unknown armed men opened indiscriminate firing on a motorbike in the limits of B Section police station on Thursday.

According to details, it was happened near village golimar in limits of police b section.

Police said that the incident occurred when two men were riding on a bike were on their way to home when a group of armed men opened fire on them, resultantly Ghulam Shabbir alias Shah Dino Sabzoi was killed on the spot while another sustained serious injuries. The killers managed to flee. Police said that they rushed to the scene and both the victims were shifted to THQ hospital. No case was held registered till filling of this news.

Meanwhile, a youth was gunned down by unknown armed men in the limits of Ranu stop on Thursday.

According to details, a youth identified Yousaf Ahmed Golo was killed by unknown armed persons in the village Gulab Khan Bangwar. Later, local police rushed to spot and shifted the body to civil hospital Kandhkot.