HAFIZABAD - Central Ameer of Muttahida Jamiat Ahle Hadith Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari has made a fervent appeal to the religious scholars to set aside their differences and forge unity to steer Pakistan out of the prevailing crises.

Addressing the annual Ittihad Ummat Conference here, he said that the anti-Islam forces were in fact enemies of the humanity and they were striving to hatch conspiracy to shatter the unity of Muslim nation. It was, therefore, imperative for the people of Pakistan to set aside differences over petty issues and play due role for national cohesion.

Maulana Allah Wasaya, central leader of Aalmi Majlis Tahaffuz Khatm-e-Nubuwwat declared that Pakistan was an invincible fortress of Islam and no one would be allowed to undo the belief of Khatam-e-Nubuwwat in the country.

Abdullah Hameed Gul, central leader of Jawanan-i-Pakistan said that Kashmir was a jugular vein of Pakistan and it was moral duty of the entire Pakistani nation to take concrete steps to liberate the hapless Muslims from the clutches of India. He strongly condemned the atrocities of Indian forces against hapless Kashmiri Muslims.

Chief of Tehreek-i-Awasia Peer Ghulam Rasool Awasi said that every one was responsible for playing his due role interfaith and intersect harmony to create an atmosphere of peace in the country.

Peer Mujtaba Farooq Gul Badshah of Mohrra Sharif, Maulana Nasrullah Khan Bhatti, Maulana Aamir Waseen Sandhu, Usama Zia Bukhari and other also addressed the conference.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 showed excellent performance in the month of March. According to a press release, it received a total of 41,963 calls out of which 4,846 were related to emergencies. It responded to 1,827 road accidents, 86 fire incidents, one building collapse incident, two drowning incidents and 2,422 other medical emergencies. Besides, it provided medical treatment to at least 1,649 citizens through motorbike ambulance service.