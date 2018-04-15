Share:

KARACHI - Acting Consul General of the United States (US) to Karachi, John Warner, Deputy Mission Director John Smith Sreen and USAID Official in Pakistan Mashood Rizvi called on Governor of Sindh Muhammad Zubair at Governor’s House here on Thursday.

They discussed the matters related to the USAID-supported programmes and projects in education and health sectors in Sindh. He said that the USAID-supported programmes are helping the youth especially in the educational institutes.

The youth are being imparted training under leadership programmes, management courses, arts, sports, music, theatre and debates competition courses, he added. They informed the Sindh Governor about the USAID-sponsored programmes in health and education sectors and the programmes which are launched for the students of the universities in Karachi.

He said that various programmes have been started in the universities to persuade the students of curricular and extra-curricular activities.