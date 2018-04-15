Share:

HAFIZABAD:- A walk was organised by the District Police to create awareness of people regarding the traffic rules. The walk was led by renowned cricketer Hassan Ali and DPO Dr Sardar Ghias Gul amidst a large number of members of civil society. Hassan Ali advised the youngsters to abide by traffic rules and desist from careless driving and one-wheeling for their own safety as well as to save the precious lives of pedestrians.–Staff Reporter

Hassan Ali was given rousing welcome by the citizens and they showered flower petals on his arrival in the city. Later, he was entertained by the DPO in his office.