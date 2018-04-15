Share:

Wall chalking is illegal still I can see unethical and disgusting advertisements on walls which are destroying the beauty of city and increasing visual pollution. People are running their businesses through wall chalking .

This unsophisticated act should be bunged in order to make our city spotless and more attractive. I want to draw the attention of concerned authorities and request them to blank out the entire walls of the city which are chalked as soon as possible.

SYEDA MARIUM ZEHRA ZAIDI,

Karachi, April 9.