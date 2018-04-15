Share:

Lahore - Legendary batsman Younus Khan seems to have decided to now pursue a career in coaching, as he will be participating in a Level-3 Coaching Course on April 16 in Lahore. According to reports, Younus will participate in the course which is being organised by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and will be conducted by Australians. Former Test spinner Akram Raza is also participating in this course. Younis has earlier served as the mentor and batting coach of PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi, who finished runners-up that year.