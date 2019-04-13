Share:

LAHORE-At least 2,206 Sikh pilgrims arrived here at the Wahga Railway Station on Friday from India to celebrate Besakhi Festival.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Tahir Ehsan, Secretary Board Tariq Wazir, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Pardhan Sardar Tara Singh, local Sikh leaders and board officials received them warmly.

Talking to media, the ETPB chairman said the best arrangements, including foolproof security, accommodation and medical, had been made for the yatrees. He said that a large number of Sikh yatrees wanted to come Pakistan on the 550 ‘Janum Din’ of Baba Gurunanak Sahib. For which, special arrangements had been made for them. “We congratulated the Sikh yatrees on Besakhi,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, group leader Ravinder Singh Khalisa thanked the Pakistan government and the ETPB for making marvellous arrangements for them.

He said the Sikh community wanted that a good number of visas should be issued to the community on the 550th birth anniversary of Sikh Founder Baba Guru Nanak so that more pilgrims could participate in ceremonies.

He urged the both countries to complete work on the Kartarpur Corridor as early as possible so that pilgrims could come to their sacred place frequently.

Ravinder demanded that an inn should be established at Nankana Sahib to facilitate pilgrims and visa period should also be extended from 10 days.

Soon after arrival, the pilgrims left for Gurdawara Punja Sahib, Hassanabdal, through a special train.

The main ceremony of Besakhi festival (Bhog Akhand Paath Sahib) will be held at Gurdwara Punja Sahib, Hassanabdal, on April 14.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri and ETPB Chairman Tahir Ehsan will be the chief guest on the occasion while Sikh and Hindu leaders from all over the world besides other political and social personalities will also participate in it.

The sikh yatrees will reach Gurdwara Janum Asthan, Nankana Sahib, on April 15. After one-day stay there, the yatrees will visit Such Suda Farooqabad on April 16 and

perform their rituals.

The yatrees will reach Gurdwara Dera Sahib on April 18 and will visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Narowal on April 19 and they will reach Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore on the same day. After one-day stay at Lahore, the yatrees will leave for India on April 21.