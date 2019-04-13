Share:

ISLAMABAD : Pakistanis once again made history by spreading the true message of Islam, which is “Islam is peace.” More than twenty thousand people from across the country came together to shape themselves as a mosque at the Shrine of Hadrat Sultan Bahoo in Tehsil Shorkot, Pakistan, according to a press release. People shaped themselves as Al-Noor Mosque Christchurch, New Zealand to pay homage to the victims of the last month’s terrorist attacks in Christchurch New Zealand. The solidarity event for martyrs of Christchurch incident was organized by MUSLIM Institute, a research based think-tank. The event formally began with recitation of Holy Quran. While addressing the participants, Chairman MUSLIM Institute Sahibzada Sultan Ahmad Ali said that the event was organized to express solidarity with the martyrs of Christchurch and mark one month since the horrific tragedy took place.

Through the peaceful expression of solidarity, people have given a strong message to the whole World that Islam is a religion of peace. He further stated that such peaceful and huge expressions have indeed proved the narrative of Muslims, maintaining their peaceful society and cooperation among civilizations despite rise of extreme tendencies in different parts of the world. The participants of the event spoke in one voice and presented the Darood to Holy Prophet SAWW. They also chanted the slogan “Islam is peace” continuously for two minutes, according to the press release.

Sahibzada Sultan Ahmad Ali also commended the response by the people as well as the Prime Minister of New Zealand following the Christchurch tragedy. Collective fatiha was also offered for the martyrs of the Christchurch incident at the conclusion of the event.