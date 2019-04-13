Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that a medical college is being established in Landhi in which 25 percent quota will be reserved for the children of labourers to help them get higher education free of cost.

The provincial minister was speaking at the inauguration of CT Scan machine here at Valika Hospital. On this occasion, Sindh Secretary Labour Rasheed Ahmed Solangi, MNA Agha Rafeeullah, Secretary Welfare Board Dr Ghulam Mustafa Suhag, Commissioner SESSI Kashif Gulzar, president SITE Association Saleem Pareekh and others were also present.

Mr Baloch informed that the state-of-the art CT Scan machine has been imported from Japan at a cost of Rs70 million, expressing his hope that it benefit the labourers across the province. He said that this facility would be provided to labourers and their families free of cost. Murtaza Baloch said that very soon Burns Ward, Cardiac Ward, ultrasound facilities, ICU beds and other healthcare facilities would also be provided in Social Security Hospitals. “The PPP leadership believes in empowering the labour class and ensuring their welfare,” he claimed. He said that the incumbent Sindh Pakistan Peoples Party government has made 15 legislations for the protection of the rights of the labourers. He stressed that the labourer play a key role in the development of the economy and the Sindh government is striving hard to provide facilities to the labourers at their doorstep.

The provincial minister expressed his hope that due to steps taken by the Sindh government, children of the labourers would not be labourer.

While criticizing the federal government, he termed policies of the federal government anti-labourers. He claimed that the Sindh government is providing quality healthcare facilities to the labour class. On the occasion MNA Agha Rafeeullah and President SITE Association Saleem Pareekh also spoke.