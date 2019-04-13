Share:

LAHORE (PR) Thanks to 7UP, Lahore spent three days of April 2019 in a food coma, and there were no regrets!It was none other than 7UP that brought the city together for the love of food, music and fun at the 7UP Foodies Festival. Around 120 eateries were present at the event for everyone to enjoy their favorite food at the Golf Course in Etihad Town. The 7UP Foodies Festival attracted food and music lovers. The festival was a delightful experience - the stage, the spiral canopies around the venue and the festive ambience. With crowds of friends and family enjoying their food with 7UP - it was an experience not to be missed. It was a complete family event with good food and good vibes! For the first time, there was a dedicated kids café so the kids can have fun while the parents chilled out with good food!