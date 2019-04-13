Share:

MUZAFFARGARH: Police Friday recovered a girl from Rakhni Balochistan, who had been abducted 11 years ago, and reunited her with her parents. According to police, Afzal Bibi, a resident of Panjgraian Khangarh police station area, had allegedly been abducted by Saiful and two other women of Mouza Baili Janoobi some 11 years ago. A case was registered with Khangarh police station.

SHO Khangarh Nasrullah Khan Babar had constituted a police team under the supervision of Sub-Inspector Rana Javed, which was equipped with modern technology. The team conducted the operation in Rukni Mountains and recovered the girl. The parents of abducted girl appreciated the efforts of police.