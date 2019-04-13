Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Army on Friday announced promotion of four major generals to the rank of lieutenant general.

The promoted officers are Lt-Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Lt-Gen Nauman Mahmood, Lt-Gen Azhar Abbas and Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate.

Lt-Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza is currently posted as Vice Chief of Staff, Nauman Mahmood as DG Analysis Wing (ISI) and Azhar Abbas as Commandant Infantry and Tactical School Quetta.

Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed, who is currently head of counter-intelligence wing of ISI, has played an important role in combating terrorism in the country while serving in this capacity.

On April 3, the ISPR had confirmed promotions of 40 brigadiers to the rank of major generals. They included 11 officers from the Army Medical Corps.