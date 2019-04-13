Share:

ISLAMABAD - With the prices of gold touching its highest, majority of women are more incline toward buying artificial jewellery especially when the wedding season is going at its peak.

Women mostly prefer to buy artificial jewellery due to its low cost and variety of designs, which are easily available in market as well as online and can be customized according to the dress colour and design.

While talking to APP Sadaf Noreen whose wedding is fixed in the current month, said they were planning to buy gold for the last several moths waiting for the prices to get down, but unfortunately it went up and up.

She said that prices were still registering upward trend and now they have planned to buy gold platted jewellery, which is not that much costly.

An artificial jewellery shopkeeper Anis Ahmed said that although the people always prefer to buy the imitation jewellery, but now after the immense increase in the gold rates the sale of artificial jewellery is at boom.

He said that women usually demand matching jewelery for every occasion and imitation jewellery was the best solution to this.

Muhammad Akber a gold jewellery shop owner said that these days the number of customers has registered a significant decrease with majority demanding gold platted jewellery instead of gold.

He said that for the first time in the history the prices of gold have increased more than Rs70,000 per tola which has reduced the purchasing power of the people belonging to middle class.

He said that now the people who are earlier purchased gold for saving purpose were selling in the market to get maximum benefit of the market.

According to the economic experts the increased rates of gold in international market and high dollar exchange rates are some of the main reasons behind the surging prices of gold.