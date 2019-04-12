Share:

KARACHI - Ambassador of Kazakhstan Barlybay Sadykov has invited Karachi business community to set up business units including joint ventures in his country, which offers a lot of opportunities including duties exemptions for up to five years and one-window facility for foreign investors. “Kazakhstan’s economy was rapidly growing and we had attracted foreign investments of $300 billion. We were also ranked 28th position by World Bank for Ease of Doing Business,” Kazakhstani Ambassador said while speaking at a meeting with office bearers of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) here at the chamber, said a KCCI press release on Friday. He said although the population of Kazakhstan stood at 80 million, which was less than the population of Karachi yet easy access was being provided to the huge population in Eurasia including that of China and Russia, he added.