Share:

BEIJING- China plans to open parts of its nature reserves to set nature education zones for youths, educators, visitors and other social groups and organizations.

However, such work must be done in an orderly manner and without prejudice to the sites’ designated functions and their resource preservation and scientific research work, said Friday’s People’s Daily quoting a National Forestry and Grassland Administration (NFGA) circular.

The circular was made public at a conference on nature education held by the Chinese Society of Forestry (CSF). It also pledged to create ranks of experts and volunteers and to compile textbooks for nature education.

At the conference a total of 305 organizations, including the CSF, organizations affiliated to the NFGA, as well as colleges, primary and secondary schools, research institutions, nature reserve sites, social organizations and enterprises, jointly proposed a nature education commission under the CSF to create public awareness in nature and environmental preservation.