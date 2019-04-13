Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Industry and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that cottage industry would be rehabilitated in 36 districts during the coming three years. Addressing International Business Conference organised by Punjab Investment Board at Expo Centre on Friday, he said that people doing business on small scale would be provided loans and trainings. Investors from China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, European Union and other countries attended the conference.

Aslam Iqbal said that interest free loan from Rs50,000 to Rs100,000 would be given besides marketing for their products. “One window service has been started from Lahore and its scope will be extended. Relevant departments will provide all facilities to the investors under one roof. Vocational institute will be established in every industrial area to prepare a skilled workforce”, he said. “Imran Khan’s vision is to work for the economic betterment of the poor people and deprived segment of society.