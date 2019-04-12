Share:

To intimidate, harass or threaten someone through social networking like Twitter, Facebook, or applications such as Short messaging service (SMS), e-mail and chat rooms, etc. called Cyberbullying. Largely, children, who have more and more early access to this technology, often make it. The dilemma is the fact that torment can veil behind a pseudonymous client name, masking his or her identity.

This concealment makes it difficult to uncover the source and heartens bullies to act more forcefully than they might in a circumstance of identification. Cyberbullying can encompass such acts as conveying offensive disgraces or racial or ethnic slurs, making threats, gay bashing, attempting to contaminate the victim’s workstation with a virus and flooding an e-mail inbox with messages.

We should pay special heed and perform our core potential role to eradicate this evil from our society. As far as information is concerned, some steps are there hereby to get rid of this problem. We should not respond or retaliate, to begin with. Apart from exercising caution, the next best thing to do is maximum encryption, protection, and consultation.

On the other hand, our Government should make it possible to impose the law of land in real shape. We need to take stern action rapidly against the culprits to uproot this kind of evils from our society.

AHSAN UL HAQ YAZDANI,

Lahore, March 26.