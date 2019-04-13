Share:

MULTAN (PR) Chairman Euro Oil Adnan Nasir, while inaugurating the first petrol station of Euro Oil in Jahaniyan Khanewal Expressway, emphasized that our strength is our team, staff and our workers. He said Euro oil was a dream of quality that has come true. He also added that 140 filling stations will be established by June 2020 and Euro oil will keep on playing its part in national development. COO Sohail Ahmed remarked that Yousafzai filling station is initiation of a big dream, and in 2 years Euro oil, by establishing 375 retail stations across Pakistan will be among top 5 companies of Pakistan. He said Euro oil by investing in Pakistan is determined to create respectable jobs for citizens.