LAHORE-Despite Pakistan’s social and economic problems, its fashion industry is booming with passage of time. It is a market now worth of billion dollars and our designers are marking their mark at International shows.

Brands that have attained success in the Pakistani market have dug deeper into how Pakistan’s consume, particularly in fashion.

Our Fashion Weeks are growing in popularity and becoming the most important shows in Asia and a global reference in ‘fashion fusion’.

The Three-day PFDC Spring/ Summer Fashion Week held in Nishat Hotel brought together a stellar mix of renowned and ‘New Gen’ fashion designers who gave us a peek into the hottest fashion trends for the season.

Pakistan Fashion Design Council (PFDC) fashion Week is now one of the most established primary fashion councils in this industry that encourages new talent as well as help veteran designers build their brands.

With the passing years, it has come of age with changes in the market, demands, lifestyle and greater fashion awareness. It has become the most sought-after events to showcase a designer’s talent.

The show opened with an ethereal and beautifully crafted show by Zara Shahjahan, followed by Sania Maskatiya, Hussain Rehar, Yahsir Waheed and concluded with an electrifying showcase by Fahad Hussayn.

Here is our roundup of day1:

Zara Shahjahan

The collection showcase ended beautifully with a graceful and collective adab from all the models. Jhoomars, knotted braids, shalwars and liberal use of kamdani were the main highlight. “The craftsmanship is dominated by women, and how they dress till present day with their old world charm and an effortless statement of grace and poise is what made this collection an ode to the modern Lakhnavi woman,” says Zara.

Sania Maskatiya

Sania Maskatiya is best known for its specialised, versatile prints, textile design based on pure textures, exceptional hues, and fine craftsmanship.

Her collection titled ‘Isfahan’ was eluded by the luxurious fabrics and colours that ruled the runway with shades of orange, red and hues of pink. The soft pastels and bold jewel shades into striking neoclassical silhouettes had every piece shimmering into the spotlight with iridescence.

Hussain Rehar

This young designer is proving his mettle with each showcase. Hussain presented a fun, innovative collection titled ‘Fifth Dimension’ that had played well with his tribal aesthetic.

Slip dresses, multicolored trousers, power suits, body con statement pieces with a pop of colour and slicked back French knotted braids were the main highlight of his collection. His creation was flamboyant and at the same time wearable.

YahsirWaheed

From short sexy asymmetric creations to floor kissing apparel, high waist fluid pants and plissed skirts on the waist, the collection of Yahsir Waheed offered a variety of options from lux beach goers to the steam punk of the 70s in you.

His collection was full of abstracts, asymmetry, notch and standup collars brought together with finesse.

The colors used throughout the collection were bold-sultry greens, black, red and claret that gave a dramatic and glorious feel to the ensembles.

Fahad Hussayn

Fahad Hussayn has emerged as one of Pakistan’s favorite designers, and his intricate bridals and formals have a huge market not only in the country, but more and more around the world. His collection titled ‘Suraiya Titanic’ pumped new life into truck art, even though truck art is done many times on the ramp. Pieces created from luxury lawn had signature Fahad Hussayn cuts that were custom engineered into abstract prints.

Trendy maxi dresses, bold organza jackets, colorful printed pants, trench coats and flowy lowers were the main highlights. Super model Amna Ilyas and Actor Mohsin Abbas walked the ramp as a showstopper for the designer.