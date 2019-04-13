Share:

WELLINGTON - The Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, GCTP, has awarded its highest medal of tolerance and peace to the people of New Zealand in recognition of their civilised behaviour, positive attitude and interaction following the terrorist attacks on worshippers in Christchurch last March.

Ahmed bin Mohamed Al Jarwan, President of the GCTP, a not-for-profit international organisation seeking to promote the value of tolerance and culture of peace, presented the award to Trevor Mallard, Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives, on behalf of the people of New Zealand, during a recent visit to the country.

Al Jarwan said the honour was in appreciation of the commendable reaction of the government and people of New Zealand. He also appreciated their strong position against terrorism, intolerance and racism as well as the prompt measures taken by the government and parliament.

, and the solidarity with the victims in confirmation of the values tolerance, peace and coexistence and in rejection of extremism and terrorism.

Mallard thanked the GCTP for its initiative and highlighted its role in promoting values of peace and tolerance across the world. He expressed the support of the government and parliament for the council’s objectives.

The GCTP delegation also visited Christchurch where he met with its mayor and took a tour of the two mosques and talked with worshippers.