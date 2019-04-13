Share:

LAHORE-PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi was shifted from Sheikh Zayed Hospital to Kot Lakhpat Jail here on Friday.

He is likely to be released from the jail on Saturday (today) on the orders of the Lahore High Court. The court last Thursday suspended life imprisonment of Hanif Abbasi in the ephedrine quota case, directing his release on bail. Before he was taken to the jail, Hanif Abbasi remained at the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) of Sheikh Zayed Hospital. He is suffering from heart and kidney-related issues. Hanif Abbasi’s electrocardiogram showed variations which according to doctors was a serious issue.

Earlier, doctors placed a stent during angioplasty of Hanif Abbasi at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC). The PML-N leader was arrested days before the last general election after anti-narcotics court awarded him life imprisonment. Seven other accused were acquitted due to lack of evidence.