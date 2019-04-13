Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Territory administration has launched a campaign against the substandard food items available in the city markets.

Assistant Commissioner (City) along with Deputy Director Food checked several food outlets a day earlier to ensure that the eatables are not expired and their quality is up to the standard. According to the ICT officials, the officials visited Shireen Corner milk shop in Sitara Market, sector G-7; Gujjar Milk Shop Al-Habib Market in sector G-7/3-3; Al-Noor Milk Shop Al-Habib Market in sector G-7/3-3; Chaudhary Fresh Milk Shop Al-Habib market in sector G-7/3-3; Dairy Point Al-Habib market in sector G-7/3-3; Bismillah Milk Shop Qadria Market in sector G-7/3; Mustafa Milk Shop Qadria Market in sector G-7/3; Ideal Milk Shop Farooqia Market in sector F-6/1 and Just Milk Shop Farooqia Market in sector F-6/1. The officials checked 1830 litters of milk and discarded 930 litters due to its being sub-standard. Two shops including Gujjar Milk Shop and Mustafa Milk Shop were also sealed due to the violations observed. They also confiscated 68 tins expired soft drink from Ideal Milk Shop, according to the officials.

A day earlier, the ICT officials had inspected food outlets in sector G-13 and F-10. Heavy fines were imposed and few shops were also sealed. The violations included unvaccinated workers handling food without gloves; head gears and aprons; broken crockery and malfunctioning freezers for storage of meat and poultry and rotten vegetables etc.