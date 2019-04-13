Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Traffic Police will organise two-day gala here Fatima Jinnah Park from April 13 to provide entertainment facilities to residents, an ITP spokesman said on Friday. He said puppet shows would be arranged for the children while various kinds of swings would be placed there.

Entry in this gala will be free of cost and over hundreds of stalls of edible items, jewelery, clothes and others will be arranged there to attract the visitors.

People would have good opportunity to spend their free hours in good atmosphere along with their kids.

ITP would also arrange Magic shows, Dog Show, face painting, Jumping Castle slides and cartoon show for this gala, he added.

ITP will also manage its stalls in gala where education teams of police will educate people about road safety tips and traffic rules.

People from remote areas will place their stalls in this gala and introduce their products at comparatively cheaper rates.

This gala will culminate on April 14 and famous singers will also perform in it to enthrall visitors.

“Purpose of arranging this gala is to ensure friendly police ecology and strengthen relations between police and public,” the spokesman added.