LAHORE - LCCI Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal has stressed the need of taking measures for increasing the volume of bilateral trade between Pakistan and South Africa.

Talking to a delegation led by Chairman Pakistan Southern Africa Business Forum, Johannesburg Muhammad Rafiq Memon at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Friday, he said that South Africa could boost its exports to Pakistan by focusing items like chemicals, gold, diamonds, platinum, metals and minerals, machinery and raw material of steel products. LCCI Vice President said that besides increasing export of traditional products, like surgical equipment, rice, sports goods, Pakistan could supply engineering goods, sanitary goods, machine tools, auto-parts to South Africa.

South Africa is the main shopping centre of seven neighboring countries. Even textile products’ export could increase because of greater demand in South African market.

Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal said that there was a scope for joint ventures between the two countries. “There are ample opportunities for Pakistani businessmen to invest in information technology, mining, agriculture and other sectors. He said that exchange of trade delegations between the two countries and holding of single country exhibitions could help increasing bilateral trade. He also called for creating a strong linkage between the chambers of the two countries for this purpose and for exchange of trade related information. Muhammad Rafiq Memon said that South African businessmen were keen to build partnership with Pakistan and would like to increase interaction between the two governments and business communities. He said that both Pakistan and South Africa could increase economic cooperation in various sectors.