Ligue 1 outfit Lyon's head coach Bruno Genesio confirmed on Saturday that he would not seek contract extension at the end of the season.

Genesio, 52, has taken charge of Lyon since December, 2015. A series of poor results and fans' outrage recently play a big part in Genesio's decision to leave after this campaign.

The team has lost three matches in a row following Friday's 2-1 loss to Nantes, sitting five points behind Lille on third at the table.

Lyon said in a statement that the club president Jean-Michel Aulas and Genesio held a long discussion on Saturday morning in which Genesio offered to give up the possibility of extending his coaching contract in order to create a psychological element that allows the team to bounce back, beginning next Friday against Angers .

Genesio once again showed he's guided by the sole interest of the institution and hopes to allow those who were against his contract extension to also be behind the club next Friday.

Aulas accepted the decision of Genesio, who informed his staff and players of the decision on Saturday morning.

"The club thanks Bruno Genesio for his decision, which shows his real sense of responsibility," said Lyon.

"He's now counting on all players and staff to demonstrate their immense qualities and assert this same sense of responsibility in a final run-in that should allow OL, with the support of their fans, to finish on the Ligue 1 podium," added the club.