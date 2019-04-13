Share:

Lyon could expect more challenges ahead concerning their third position following a 2-1 loss to Nantes, while the relegation battle between Dijon and Amiens, ending in a goalless draw, was temporarily halted due to racist behavior targeting Amiens skipper Prince-Desir Gouano in the 32nd round match of Ligue 1 on Friday.

Nantes forward Kalifa Coulibaly latched onto Abdoulaye Toure's cross for a low shot past Anthony Lopes after 11 minutes of play.

Lyon came back into contention through Martin Terrier's curling shot off the inside of the post in the 41st minute.

However, Nantes managed to snatch full points at home thanks to a spectacular free-kick from Anthony Limbombe beyond Lopes with seven minutes from time.

Having played one more match, Lyon trail five points from second-placed Lille, who will take on leaders Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday. PSG only need a draw to secure their title defense.

Moreover, if Saint-Etienne bettered Bordeaux on Sunday, Lyon would see their advantage over Saint-Etienne halved to three points.

Gouano chose to leave the pitch in protest of controversial racist abuse towards him in the 78th minute, and other players from both sides did it later on.

After the match was interrupted for five minutes, players returned and the match resumed until the end.