KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah on Friday said that invigilators have failed to check use unfair means by students during matriculation examination.

Speaking to media persons here, Sardar Ali Shah said that they would not allow governments school teachers to give tuition as a part time job, citing it the possible reason why the invigilators failed to stop students from cheating during the examinations.

He said that the education department has asked the home department to deploy police outside examination centres, adding that the home department did not respond to the request. The minister said that fee issue has been resolved now and action is being taken against management of the schools who still charge higher fee. He went on to say that all schools would be bound to teach Sindhi language as it would pave the way for children to love Sindhi.

Separately, the provincial government on Friday declared premises of examination centres as restricted areas for the general public except the candidates, bearing valid admit cards as well as staff and authorized persons on duty during the intermediate examination.

The Sindh government while exercising the powers under section 144 (6) CrPC also imposed ban on carrying and use of cellphones, tablets, iPad, Laptop or other hand-held electronic devices by the examinees, examiners, invigilators, board officers, administrative officers, security personnel, support staff, auxiliary worker within the premises of examination centre during examination.

The ban has also been imposed on entry of unauthorized persons in the examination centres and use of photocopy machines near centres during the examination hours.

“There will be ban on availability of generally known as examination guides, keys and other written material customized for cheating / copying in examination on book stores or in the possession of examinees and other persons including examination staff etc present at or entering the examination centres.,” reads a statement issued by the education department.

It said that the ban has been imposed on leakage, spreading or distribution of Question Paper before or during the scheduled time fixed for such paper. The ban Under Section 144 of CrPC shall be effective from April 18, till the end of annual examination-2019 for Higher Secondary Certificate (Class XI &XII) throughout the province.

In Pursuance of Section 195 (i) (a) Cr. P.C, the SHOs of concerned Police Station are authorized to register the complaints under section 188 PPC in writing for the violation of Section 144 CrPC.

E-doctor program to save

billions of rupees

Vice chancellor DUHS Prof Muhammed Saeed Quraishy said that through “E-doctor” program billions of rupees of country’s healthcare system will return as it will help ensure health facilities to people in remote areas. “E” doctor program of DUHS is country’s first program of its kind and history has been made as 200 admissions are completed in its third batch.

He said that while addressing certificate distribution ceremony of first batch of E-doctor program. On this occasion 98 out of 120 participants of first batch of “E” program received their shields.

Recently retired Pro-vice chancellor Prof. Muhammad Masroor, Head of E-doctor program Prof Jahan Ara, Principal of Dow medical college Prof Abu Talib and family members of E doctors were also present in the ceremony. Prof. Muhammad Saeed Quraishy said that through this program DUHS is bringing those doctors back towards this noble profession who have left their profession due to any reason. Specially those lady doctors who left their profession because of marriages or their family issues.

This program is refreshing their knowledge and bringing them back towards their work so that they can serve people of this country with their skills. Through this E doctor certificate course students who have done MBBS several years ago, are getting awareness of modern education and research so that they can treat patients with confidence. While addressing the ceremony Professor Muhammad Masroor said most of the doctors in Pakistan are out of practice, through this program doctors are returning towards their practice.

In first batch 120, in second batch 160 and in third batch 200 doctors have been registered. Prof. Jahan Ara said that “E” doctors will not only serve their families but now they can serve the country as well. Project director of “E” doctors Abdullah but said E doctors program will be helpful in reducing mortality rates in infants. At the end of ceremony participants of certificate course made a group photo with chief guest.