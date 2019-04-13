Share:

ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed has said the countrywide Clean and Green Pakistan drive was moving forward at a rapid pace, which aptly reflects vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Ministry of Communications and National Highway Authority are hand in hand to make motorways and highways network Clean and Green, he said while talking to media men on occasion of Clean and Green Pakistan Ceremony held at Islamabad Murree Dual Carriageway (IMDC) today. Murad and Chairman NHA Jawwad Rafique Malik also planted trees. Street Art Competition was also arranged along the wall of IMDC Manga-KM-25. More than 200 students from Fatima Jinnah Women University Rawalpindi, National College of Arts Rawalpindi and Lahore participated in the activity. Students expressed their deep sense of love for their culture and heroes, through paintings. Chairman National Highway Authority Jawwad Rafique Malik, senior officers from Ministry of Communications and National Highway Authority were also present.

Murad said being custodian of country’s Motorways and National highways network, they were determined to make journey safe and sound and providing maximum civic amenities at service areas at reasonable rates.