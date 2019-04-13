Share:

Renowned religious scholar Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman says the BJP leadership cannot deprive Muslims and other minorities in their country of Indian Nationality as they are living in that country over the last many decades.

In an interview, he regretted the BJP's posture towards Muslims and other minorities.

Mufti Muneeb ur Rahman said the extremist elements in India are bent upon pitching followers of different faiths against each other.