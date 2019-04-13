Share:

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Saturday took notice of Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry’s statement over Aleem Khan’s case and hinted at taking action against the minister.

The NAB said that it has been decided to analyze Fawad Chaudhry’s recent statements regarding the anti-corruption watchdog, and it will be determined whether his declarations intervene in the NAB matters or not.

The NAB said it has no connection with any political party or individual, and has also proven its impartiality with its conduct. The NAB’s only commitment is to Pakistan, it was stressed.

It is worth mentioning here that Fawad Chaudhry earlier said that the case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan is less serious.

In a tweet, Fawad said that those who looted billions of rupees are on bails but PTI leader is not getting it approved from the court. Aleem Khan is not accused of causing loss to national exchequer, he added.

