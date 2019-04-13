Share:

LAHORE - Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz on Friday has appeared before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in assets beyond income case.

During the appearance, combine investigation team interrogated Hamza Shehbaz regarding his assets over which, the PML-N leader said that we have other businesses as well to generate our income.

The NAB officials asked about the sources of income and how he had increased his assets during his father former Chief Minister of Punjab Shehbaz Sharif’s tenure.

Our businesses have nothing to do with any political post, he added.

NAB questioned about his relation with Fazal Daad responded to which, the Opposition leader told that he was our servant.

The team asked about the money that was deposited in his accounts from foreign sources. The PML-N leader was directed to bring along complete record regarding his foreign accounts.

Hamza Shehbaz was summoned by the anti-corruption watchdog to question charges of alleged money laundering and assets beyond known sources.

He had been asked to present before the investigators alongwith the complete record. Hamza faced inquiry by a three-member investigation team which continued for two hours and 45 minutes, sources said.

During the inquiry, the politician told NAB investigators that he only looks after political matters while Salman Shehbaz handles financial things.

Sources revealed that the anti-graft watchdog has grabbed important records from Financial Management Unit which exposed 23 suspicious transactions made allegedly by 18 frontmen and closer aides. Moreover, NAB has also acquired details of Salman Shehbaz’s bank accounts.

It is pertinent to mention here that Hamza Shehbaz had been summoned by NAB on April 10 but he skipped appearance, whereas, he was called again on April 12.

Following are the questions asked by NAB authorities and reply given by Hamza Shehbaz .

Q: Your assets increased from Rs 2 crore to over Rs 41 crore during 2003-2019, what was the source of income?

A: We have businesses and different sources of income.

Q: What are those sources of income?

A: [Hamza Shehbaz provided some documents to the NAB team in reply].

Q: Your assets increased mostly when your father [Shehbaz Sharif] was the then Punjab Chief Minister, what are your comments on that?

A: Our businesses do not have any connections to the politics.

Q: What is your relation to Fazal Dad?

A: Fazal Dad Abbasi had been our servant.

According to the NAB sources, Hamza Shehbaz took half-hour break during the investigation and offered Friday (Juma) prayer at the NAB mosque.

On Wednesday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had granted pre-arrest bail to Hamza Shehbaz till April 17 after he filed two separate petitions amid fear that the NAB may arrest him in the Saaf Pani and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases.

On April 8, in assets beyond known sources of income and money laundering case, the LHC barred the NAB from arresting Hamza for investigation and directed the bureau to submit its response on the matter.

Hamza Shehbaz said that he was not afraid of the hollow threats of the NAB and Prime Minister Imran Khan and the allegations of money laundering would prove false.

He said that the country’s economic situation is dangerous, adding, that we gave chance to the incumbent government that they might perform but they ruined the country’s economy.

NAB sources revealed that Hamza Shehbaz had declared property worth 2 crore in 2003 while his assets grew 2,000 per cent during the PML-N’s government.

The officials revealed that the opposition leader had allegedly laundered Rs 85 billion, adding, that they had already detained several facilitators of the Sharif family in the same case.