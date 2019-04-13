Share:

PPP information secretary Dr Nafeesa Shah on Saturday has said NAB’s face is stained with human blood and it moves at the behest of Imran Khan.

"We will not be blackmailed. NAB should arrest Aleema Khan”, she said in an interview.

She held that NAB has not given a single evidence against former president Asif Ali Zardari so far. We will not be blackmailed by false and fabricated statements. NAB has no courage to arrest Aleema Khan.

She underlined that Brig (Retd) Asad Munir lost his life due to NAB blackmailing.