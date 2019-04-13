Share:

Rawalpindi - A 60-year-old man was killed during aerial firing in a marriage ceremony in Darkali Syedan, Gujar Khan.

According to sources, indiscriminate firing was going on at a wedding ceremony at Darkali Syedan despite a ban, which claimed life of a man namely Sajid Shah. The dead body was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital. The doctors conducted post-mortem and handed it over to heirs for burial, police said.

Police said that a case has been registered against the killers and launched investigation with no arrest so far.

On the other hand, police, following directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan, have intensified crackdowns against the traders dealing in fireworks and the people involved in aerial firing on marriage ceremonies.

Police Spokesman said that officials of Police Station Ganjmandi raided a godown in Narankari Bazaar and seized a huge cache of firearms and arrested six persons. A case was registered against the accused who were also sent to jail by a court, he said. He added another raid was conducted by Police Station Wah Cantt officials under the supervision of SHO Raja Aizaz in a marriage ceremony and took arms and fireworks into custody.

As many as 10 persons were also handcuffed by the police who were busy in resorting aerial firing in the marriage ceremony.