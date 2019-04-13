Share:

KARACHI (PR) Pak Suzuki unveiled the all new Alto at the Pakistan Auto Show 2019 held on April 12 at Karachi Expo Center. The car is set to launch in Pakistan later this year. MD of Pak Suzuki Masafumi Harano, Function Head Marketing & Sales Aamir Shaffi and Staff General Manager Marketing & Sales, Fumihiro Sakurai were present on this occasion. The all new Alto harbors contemporary 660cc R-series engine, modern design, spacious interior, and Japanese technology. Anticipated to exhibit great fuel economy, it has been introduced with three variants, i.e. VX, VXR, and VXL. Moreover, the new Alto is being offered with 3-year/60,000 km warranty, whichever comes first. At the event, Pak Suzuki also announced the commencement of booking of New Alto with an advance payment of Rs 500,000.