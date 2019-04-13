Share:

Prominent Indian Journalist Chanchal Manohar Singh, who is in Pakistan for Baisakhi Mela, has said the initiative taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to open the Kartarpur Corridor has sent a wave of jubilation amongst Sikh community across the world.

Speaking in a program of Radio Pakistan's News and Current Affairs Channel today, he expressed the confidence that work on Kartarpur corridor project will be completed in the given time frame keeping in view the interest and dedication shown by the Pakistani government.

Chanchal Manohar Singh hailed the arrangements made by Pakistan for Baisakhi Mela.