–Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

Almost a century ago, a dreadful event changed the history of the subcontinent for the times to come. April 13, 1919, men, women and children gathered at Jallianwala Bagh to celebrate the festival of Baisakhi. Baisakhi is the Punjabi New Year. When the news of the so-called gathering got to Colonel Dyer, the colonel took his troops to teach the attendees a lesson.

In an attempt to teach the so-called lesson, Dyer went ahead with the greatest ever massacre on peaceful civilians in human history. The reports suggest that Dyer continued firing at the civilians for a duration of ten minutes or more, the firing ended when dyer and his troops were out of rounds. Sixteen hundred and fifty bullets fired across the Bagh back in the day. Immediately after the event, the law and order situation worsened and the incumbent government had to declare martial law across most Punjabi areas.

Though the English administration tried to subvert the event, they could not hold it for much longer. Colonel Dyer had to take early retirement from the military and went back to the UK.

The day which was celebrated as Baisakhi mourns today for those who lost their lives to Dyer`s brutality. Even after a century, various dignitaries around the world have demanded Britain for an official apology.