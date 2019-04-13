Share:

LAHORE - Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam called on Minister for Environment Muhammad Rizwan on Friday and discussed the Punjab Green Development Programme and reforms in the Environment Department.

Environment Secretary Asad Rehman Gillani was also present. During the meeting, they discussed at length the Environment Protection Department.

Malik Amin Aslam said that climate change was a global issue affecting human lives directly. “Federal and provincial governments have given due priority to the issue with allocation of additional funds for coping with the challenges. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the scope of Clean and Green Programme has been extended. We are determined to achieve the target of tree plantation ,” he said.

Muhammad Rizwan said that “the objectives of the program are to strengthen environmental governance and promote green investment in Punjab”. He said that the program would not only help in dealing with environmental pollution but also in achieving project development objectives. He said that everyone would have to play due role to cope with the challenges of climate change. “It is our responsibility to provide clean environment to the new generation. It is also important to give awareness to the young generation regarding tree plantation,” he added.