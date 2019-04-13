Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Iran on April 21.

Premier Khan is expected to meet Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani during his visit to Tehran.

The purpose of the premier’s visit is to fortify Pak-Iran relations and call for unity between the Muslim Ummah, sources added. This will be Khan’s maiden visit to Iran since coming to power.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal during his weekly press briefing on Thursday confirmed reports of the PM’s trip and said “details will be shared in due course of time”.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will embark on second China visit from April 25. In his four-day visit, PM Imran will meet Chinese president Xi Jinping and his Chinese counterpart.

During the visit of PM, several MoUs in energy and infrastructure would be signed.

Senior ministers including Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umer, Planning Minister Makhdoom Khusroo Bakhtyar and Shipping Minister Ali Zaidi would also be accompanying PM Imran Khan.

During the visit, Prime Minister would also meet Chinese leadership and representatives of business community for investment and transfer of technology to Pakistan.

The leadership of both sides will review preparations regarding mutually beneficial projects that Pakistan and China are expected to initiate as part of the CPEC.